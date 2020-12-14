John A. Gardiner III, 61, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 9, 1959, in Baltimore, Md., the son of the John A. Gardiner Sr. of Pasadena, Md., and the late Norma Easter Gardiner. John is survived by his wife of 41 years, Christine Alther Gardiner of Gettysburg.
John was employed at Triangle Signs and Service in Baltimore, Md., for over 25 years retiring in 2019. John had a collection of over 30 guitars which he enjoyed playing. He was an accomplished handyman who was talented at fixing anything. He often built signs, did electrical work, and did woodworking. He also enjoyed cars and detailing fine cars.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by four children, Earl Kaliontgis and his wife Kara of Gettysburg, Scott Gardiner of Gettysburg, Jennifer Finley and her husband Todd of Mt. Airy, Md., and Kristie Gardiner of Martinsburg, W.Va.; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a sister, Cheryl Osborne of Baltimore, Md. He was predeceased by a brother, Paul Gardiner.
Due to COVID 19 a celebration of John’s life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
