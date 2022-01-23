Kenneth C. Martin, 75 of Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at the York Hospital.
He was born Aug. 21, 1946 in Gettysburg, the son of the late Franz and Mabel (Good) Martin.
He was formerly employed by Dal-Tile in Gettysburg for 30+ years. In addition, he worked on the family farm. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in his garden. He was well known for his wine making ability as well as making baloney. Most of all he loved spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Samantha Martin; three sons: Allen Martin and his wife Tammy of Knoxville, Md., Christopher Martin and his wife Pam of Sharpsburg, Md. and Kevin Martin and his wife Bobbi of Biglerville; eight grandchildrenl; seven great-grandchildren; four sisters: Joyce Speelman and her husband Vernon of Gettysburg, Shirley Klinefelter and her husband Le Roy Gettysburg, Barbara Deardorff and her husband Marlin of Orrtanna, Patsy Redding of Gettysburg; two brothers: Wilbur Martin and his wife Dolores of Gettysburg, Donald Martin and his wife Barb of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by his brothers, Phil, Charles, Leonard, Fred and LeRoy.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
