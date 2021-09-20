Donald Eugene Miller, 92, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and formerly of Camp Hill, Pa., passed away on Saturday September 18, 2021, at Messiah Lifeways, Mechanicsburg.
Born on July 25, 1929, in Hanover, Pa., he was the son of the late John and Pauline (Naugle) Miller, and he was the widower of Nancy Jane (Winters) Miller, who passed away in 2005.
Don was a US Army veteran who served in the 43rd Infantry during the Korean War. He was a retired senior bank examiner. He attended Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Camp Hill. Don loved to travel to the Outer Banks and spend time outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Don is survived by three sons, Jeffrey David Miller and his wife Carmen, of Evans Mills, N.Y., Douglas Andrew Miller and his wife Andree of Horsham, Pa., and Thomas Alan Miller of Harrisburg, Pa.; a brother, Jerry D. Miller and his wife Virginia of Biglerville; three grandchildren, Julia Miller Pitts and her husband Michael of Evans Mills, N.Y., Maria Rose Miller of Evans Mills, N.Y., and Jillian Nancy Miller of Horsham, Pa.; four nieces, Carol Miller Holbrook of Biglerville, Linda Miller of New York, Chalice Puzio of Michigan, and Sandra Miller of North Carolina; and two nephews, David Miller of Colorado, and Matthew Miller of New York.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, John “Jack” Miller.
A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the Myers-Baker Funeral Home, 1903 Market St., Camp Hill, Pa. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Biglerville Cemetery, Biglerville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way #270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.