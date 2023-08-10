Carroll Luther Barnhouse, 81, of Littlestown, died on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at his home with his loving wife of 60 years, Virginia, at his side.
He was the son of the late Emory Roger and Annabelle Virginia (Grossnickle) Barnhouse. Carroll enjoyed being a truck driver for Hahn Trucking for 30 years. He served in the US Army for from 1959 until 1965. He liked playing softball, fishing, and watching the Orioles play ball with his wife.
Besides his wife Virginia, he is survived by sons, Emory Barnhouse II and wife Patricia of Fairfield, and David Barnhouse and wife Denise of New Oxford; daughter, Angela Hohenstein and husband Michael Sr. of Taneytown, Md.; sisters, Shirley Martz and husband Barry, Patricia Moore and husband David, Alice Watson and husband Benton, Joanne Williams and husband Paul, and Rose McNair and husband Terry; brother, Charles Koontz and wife Charlene; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by infant daughter Candy.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, Md., with Deacon Charles E. Barnhart Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
