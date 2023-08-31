Mildred M. Mohler, 92, Orrtanna, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at the Hanover Hospital.
She was born August 1, 1931 the daughter of the late Clements and Nona Tressler Hardman. She was predeceased by her husband Galen Mohler.
Mrs. Mohler attended Foursquare Gospel Church in Gettysburg. For many years she was employed at Knouse Foods in Orrtanna until her retirement. She enjoyed collecting ceramic birds. She was very fond of feeding the squirrels outside her home in Orrtanna.
Mrs. Mohler is survived by three children, Douglas Kiel and his girlfriend Theresa Moore of Orrtanna Deborah Cheek and her husband David of Orrtanna, James Kiel and his wife Mary of Selinsgrove, Pa., and 10 grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Stephen Kiel, and her brothers Arthur Hardman, Robert Condon, Herman Condon, Joseph Condon.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield, with Pastor Dan Tapper officiating. Interment will be in Jacobs Cemetery in Fountaindale. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Tuesday from noon until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.