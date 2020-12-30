Sandra W. Bell, 70, Gettysburg, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 at Transitions Healthcare.
She was born Oct. 7, 1950 in Baltimore, the daughter of the late William and Catharine Jones Fowler. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Bell; and two sons, William Bell, Brian Bell and a grandchild, Tracy.
She enjoyed playing bingo doing crossword puzzles and word search books. She will be missed by all.
Mrs. Bell is survived by her daughter, Connie Bell of Gettysburg, grandchildren; Nicole, Jessie and James, a sister, Anita Hoffman of Elkridge, Md.
Due to COVID precautions a celebration of Sandra’s life will take place at a later date. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
