Barbara Anne Brown, 71, of Littlestown, died Friday, October 22, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of Marvin E. Brown who died October 18, 2021.
Born December 27, 1949, in Fredericksburg Va., Barb was the daughter of the late Mason M. and Margie R Coker Lee. She was a Suitland High School graduate and was a caregiver for special needs adults, retiring in 2020.
Barb is survived by her children, Darlene M. Beachtel and Ralph, Charles E. Brown, and Elizabeth R. Brown and Nicole; her two grandchildren, Murray E. Beachtel and Anne M. Metz; her two great-grandchildren, Olivia C. and Cooper L. Beachtel; and her sister, Margie L. Arkin.
She was a member of St. Mary's U.C.C., Silver Run where she was very active. She was a beautiful person and when she smiled, everyone smiled. Barbara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
A visitation for family and friends of Marvin E. Brown and Barbara A. Brown will be held November 19, 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Mary's U.C.C. in Silver Run.
Their memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on November 20, 2021, at St. Mary's U.C.C. in Silver Run. There will be a Zoom component; for more information contact St. Mary's.
Memorials in Barbara's name may be sent to St. Mary's U.C.C. in Silver Run or the Littlestown Senior Center.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.