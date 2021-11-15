Craig Talhelm

Craig Patrick Talhelm, 32 of Gettysburg, passed away Nov. 11, 2021. He was born April 28, 1989 in Gettysburg and was a loving son of James Patrick Talhelm and Tina Marie Lenig.
Craig graduated from Gettysburg High School in 2007 and graduated from Johnstown Tech School in 2009. He was currently employed as an HVAC Technician for James Talhelm’s Plumbing Heating and Cooling. Craig loved his family very much. His friends were very special to him as well, everyone who met Craig instantly liked him and he had a huge heart for animals. He loved music, especially Metallica, NASCAR, especially Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart, and the fall season was his favorite time of year.
He is survived by his father, James Talhelm and wife Kristy of Gettysburg; mother Tina Lenig and husband William of Aspers; sister, Cheyenne Redmond and significant other Leroy Varner of Biglerville; brother Zachery Musselman and wife Katelyn of New Oxford; step-sisters Emily DeFriece and significant other Zac Hartman of Aspers, Kaylee DeFriece and significant other Jason Chronister of Arendtsville, and Lena Lenig and significant other Buster Altoff of Gettysburg. He is also survived by his paternal grandparents Richard and Patricia Lawver of Gettysburg; maternal grandparents Dennis Wetzel Sr. of Rouserville and Rebecca Bricker of Greencastle; step-grandparents Dave and Myrtle Cline of Gardners; and his beloved nieces and nephews Brandon, Autumn, Libbi, Ada, Peyton, Cole and Reed. Craig was preceded in death by his uncles Dennis Wetzel Jr. and Ron Kline.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main St. Bendervsille, where the family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 from 9 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. Pastor Melissa Madera will officiate. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family at Fairview Cemetery in Arendtsville.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
