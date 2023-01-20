Donald John Herring, 60, of Fairfield, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.
Born September 24, 1962, he was the son to Yvonne Stahley, nee Herring. He was the loving husband of Mary Ann Herring, nee Rentsel, to whom he was married for 34 years.
He was a supervisor at Quad Graphics for 39 years. He enjoyed playing golf, watching Tar Heel basketball, hunting deer, and spending time with his grandson, Cooper.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are daughter, Abby Krstanovic and husband Nick of Gettysburg; grandson, Cooper Krstanovic; sister, Cheryl Richardson and husband Donnie of Fairfield; and many other family members.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home P.A., 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, with Pastor Bill Mummert officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Union Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
