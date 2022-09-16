Wayne L. Lookenbill, of McSherrystown, passed away on September 13, 2022, at the age of 74.
He was the beloved husband of Frances V. (Hoffman) Lookenbill; the loving father of Christina Small and her husband Douglas, of Hanover; and the cherished grandfather of Braelyn Small. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis C. and Grace R. (Feeser) Lookenbill; and his siblings, Barbara Smith, Karen Lookenbill, Edward Lookenbill and Shirley Ryder.
Wayne loved spending time with his family and friends and fishing at the family cottage. His favorite thing to do was watch his granddaughter play softball. He rarely missed a game in many years. He was also an avid New York Yankees fan.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of Wayne’s life on Tuesday, September 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, September 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown. Interment at Annunciation B.V.M. Cemetery.
