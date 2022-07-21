Barbara Ann Green, 64, of Biglerville, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg.
She was born May 16, 1958, in Gettysburg. Her husband, Norman M. Green Sr., died June 21, 2022.
Early in Barbara’s career she was employed for Clark Shoe Company both in Westminster, Md., and in Hanover, Pa. Later she worked as a computer programmer at Mechanicsburg Naval Depot. She enjoyed sewing and loved her dogs.
Barbara is survived by a stepdaughter, Tiffany Brooks and her husband Richard of Hopkins, S.C.; a stepson, Norman M. Green Jr. and his wife Heather of New Cumberland, Pa.; step-grandchildren, Siadah Garner, Imani Garner, Kendra Smith, Sade Love Garner, Nia and husband Jhamyl Simmons, Xavier Sparkman, Isaiah Green, Jalen Hinton, Josiah and Nehemiah Green and India Sellers; and step-great-grandchildren, Braynae, Brielle, Mekhi, Trae’von, Thai lee, Jeremiah, Trinitee, Jhordan, Christopher, Jahmy Jr., JaKiya, Tiffany, and Carter.
Memorial services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
