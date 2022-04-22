Clarence A. “Big Al” Grimes Jr., 70, 301 Crooked Creek Road, Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the York Hospital.
He was born July 21, 1952, in Frederick, Md., the son of the late Clarence Sr. and Barbara Hoff Frock of Blue Ridge Summit, Pa. Al is survived by his wife of 34 years, Pamela Shettle Grimes.
Al was employed by Pepsi for many years, retiring in 2000. Following his retirement he helped his wife, Pam, run “Hickory Hollow Tours” in Gettysburg. Al enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing poker.
In addition to his wife, Clarence is survived by three children, Daniel John Grimes of Gettysburg, Jessica Dawn Grimes of Gettysburg, and James Allen Grimes of Orrtanna; six grandchildren; four brothers; and four sisters.
A celebration of Al’s Life will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Lung Association, 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill PA 17011.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
