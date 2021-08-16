Robert H. Noel, 78, died Saturday, August 14, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Diane E. (Crowl) Noel, his wife of 27 years.
Bob was born November 6, 1942, in York County, the son of the late Ruth E. (Harman) Harvey and the late Glenn Noel.
Bob served in the U.S. Army, and retired in 2009 from Robert G. Miller in Hanover after 22 years of service. He enjoyed weightlifting, playing drums and woodworking, and he was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
In addition to his wife Diane, Bob is survived by a stepdaughter, Tammy L. Ferguson and her husband David of York; two stepsons, Brian R. Eckard and his wife Jennifer of Hanover, and Kevin L. Eckard and his wife Jennifer of Simpsonville, S.C.; two step-grandchildren; three sisters, Nancy L. Warren and Kathryn J. Wilhelm, both of Hanover, and Shirley M. Prince and her husband Michael of York; a brother, Carroll Noel and his wife Kathy of Renova; and a half-sister, Rosalie Blouse of Hanover. He was predeceased by a step-granddaughter, Lindsay I. Ferguson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Cynthia A. Chambers officiating. Burial will be in Pines Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
