Dorothy D. (Cranford) Rowe, 95, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare Gettysburg. She was the wife of the late Charles F. Rowe Jr, who died on February 15, 1998.
Dorothy was born August 5, 1927, in Mansfield, La., the daughter of the late Alfred and Mary C. (Rascoe) Newton.
Dorothy attended Lower Bermudian Lutheran Church, East Berlin, and was a member of Richard J. Gross VFW Post 8896, East Berlin, Lake Meade Homemakers Group and the Women’s League of Voters.
Surviving are two sons, Charles R. Rowe and his wife Judy of South Carolina, and Jack N. Rowe and his wife Diane of Michigan; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Charlie Cranford of Louisiana; and a sister, Vernadean. She was predeceased by a daughter, Janet M. Frantz.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Lower Bermudian Lutheran Church, 2433 Lake Meade Road, East Berlin, with Rev. Larry Dentler officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
