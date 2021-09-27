Evelyn Louise “Eckie” Stitely, age 72, of Gamber, Maryland, passed peacefully Thursday, September 23, 2021, at WellSpan York Hospital. Born May 17, 1949, in Gist, Md., she was the daughter of the late John and Ethel (Corun) Dyson. She was the devoted wife of Ronald Lee Stitely Sr., her husband of 48 years.
Evelyn was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. She was a caring, selfless soul who took care of her husband for 16 years due to his disabilities. She had an angelic voice that was loved by all. She enjoyed being around her family and was steeped in faith, being a devoted Catholic.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Ronald, are her four sons, Ronald Stitely Jr., Shane Stitely, Heath Stitely and wife Carolina, and Lance Stitely; four stepdaughters, Cindy, Vickie, Lisa, and Stacey Stitely; four brothers, William, David, Mark, and Charles Dyson; three sisters, Mildred Sweitzer, Mary Redmond, and Frances Kehler; three grandchildren, Ryan, Hope, and Nicole Stitely; two grand kitties, Toro and Cheetah; one grand doggie, Taia; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Catherine Dyson; and four brothers, John, George, Edward, and Raymond Dyson.
The family will receive friends at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home at 91 Willis St., Westminster, Md., on Thursday, September 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster, MD 21157, at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 1. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg, Md.
Evelyn’s family would like to express their sincerest thanks for the help and excellent care she received at York Hospital Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Evelyn’s name may be made to St. John Catholic Church at the above address.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
