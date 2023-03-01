Curt H. Davis 68 of Gettysburg, passed away recently after a battle with cancer.
Curt was born in Vineland, N.J. to the late Howard and Emillie (nee Mazzochi) Davis. Curt remained in Vineland until moving to Gettysburg in 2016.
Curt loved music of all types, old movies, comic books and walks in Gettysburg.
Curt was predeceased by his parents, sister Nancy Howe and his beloved dog Oscar.
He is survived by his brother Steven Davis as well as his girlfriend Monika Tammerle, along with many cousins.
Contributions in his name can be made to the American Cancer Society.
