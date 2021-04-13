Tabatha M. Jones, 48, of Jacksonville, Fa., formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at St. John’s Medical Center, Westlake, Ohio.
Born Jan. 10, 1973, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of Christine E. (Parker) Jones of Orrtanna, and the late Articee Jones who died in 2002.
Tabatha graduated from Gettysburg High School and proudly served for 20 years with the United States Navy. She was a member of the Amos Tabernacle Church of God in Gettysburg.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her children, Ashley Kennedy, Altonio Kennedy and Sarah Jones, all of Jacksonville, Fla.; a granddaughter, Area Tabatha-Lynne Straughter; and her brother, Joseph Jones of Orrtanna.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will follow the service in the Evergreen Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.