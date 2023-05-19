Jesse Cainon Alvarez, 40, of Fairfield, passed away at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, Maryland, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Born April 3, 1983, in Silver Spring, Maryland, he was the son of Richard and Michele (Ascosi) Alvarez of Fairfield.
Jesse was a 2001 graduate of Westminster High School and worked for many years as a carpenter and supervisor in his field. He enjoyed baseball, weightlifting, hiking and fishing.
In addition to his parents, Jesse is survived by his three children, Carter Z., Maci Rae and Silas Q. Alvarez, and his wife, Brandi N. (Hill) Alvarez; a brother, Lawrence D. Alvarez (wife Meredith); aunts, Danielle and Victoria; a niece, Emma; and two nephews, Joseph and Daniel.
He was loved for his huge personality and ability to fill a room with laughter. He was a hardworking, a dedicated partner to Jessica Brandon.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday May 28, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Carroll Valley Borough Community Room, 5685 Fairfield Road, Fairfield.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Any donations in lieu of flowers can be made to The American Heart Association.
