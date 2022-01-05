Arlington Richard Jones was born to Nettie Morningstar and Arlington Henry Jones of York on January 27, 1939. "Rich" passed away on January 2, 2022, at 4:15 a.m. in the long-term care unit (Sunset Valley) at the Brethren Home in New Oxford.
Mr. Jones had several places in York where he was known to have worked. Cold Seal, three years; Allis Chalmers, 10 years; Voith, Teladine, Reco, 11 years; and Precision Custom Components, from which he retired.
Rich was an avid walker, and at one point walked four miles a day, mostly at the Galleria Mall. Gambling at casinos was a special love, having been to Las Vegas five times, spending a week each visit. He also played the lottery, but never won. Ballroom dancing and taking lessons at various places rounded out his special interests.
Interestingly, Rich quit school in the seventh grade to help his divorced mother financially. Eventually he got his GED in the Army and went on to graduate from Penn State - York with a mechanical engineering machine and tool dye education.
A kind and generous gentleman, Rich loved to help many people throughout his life. He loved children, and would enjoy helping his friends and sometimes caregiver, Lou, to babysit her grandchildren.
Rich was predeceased by his parents, and leaves behind his dear friend Lucille Birgensmith, who will sorely miss his wit and spunk.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Greenmount Cemetery with Chaplain Mary Kay Alpaugh as celebrant.
If you are so inclined please give a donation in honor of Rich (who had Parkinson's disease) to the Parkinson's Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.