Kathleen L. (Heffran) Huber, 77, entered into rest on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital.
She was born in Tarentum, Pa., the daughter of the late George P. and Yvonne L. (Roberts) Heffran.
Kathleen had worked as a computer systems analyst for York International.
Following cremation, a visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday January 28, 2023, at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 902 Mt. Rose Ave., York. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
She is survived by three children, Lisa Hilbert and husband Mark of York, Brett Huber and wife Misty of York, and Leslie England and husband Brendan of Chesapeake, Va.; five grandchildren, Marisa Hilbert, Natalie Huber, Emily Huber, Franklin England and Nathan England; and a sister Joyce Heffran of Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, donate at www.donate.lovetotherescue.org, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
