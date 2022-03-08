Marion P. Schneider, 90, of Gettysburg, passed from this life on March 6, 2022, at Gettysburg Hospital.
Obituary and funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%.
Updated: March 8, 2022 @ 8:50 pm
Marion P. Schneider, 90, of Gettysburg, passed from this life on March 6, 2022, at Gettysburg Hospital.
Obituary and funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition.
Vote for your Athlete of the Week. Voting is open until 5 p.m. on Thursday. The winner will be announced in Friday's Times.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.