Nora H. Sullivan Cohee, born April 17, 1929, celebrated her 93rd birthday on her favorite holiday, Easter 2022. Nora entered eternity on Sunday, July 31, 2022. joining her father, Dennis Sullivan (Co. Cork) and mother, Mary Corcoran (Co. Mayo), her eight siblings and her husband, Gerard “Jerry” Joseph Cohee, who will surely be celebrating Nora’s arrival.
Nora and Jerry were a match made in Heaven, though she wanted to be a nun and he a priest. God had other plans for their lives and they graciously replied, “Thy will be done.” Together they raised 13 children: Gerry Cohee (Jane Nitsch), Maribeth Cortina, Anne Marie (Dan Hallinan), Peggy (Ken Baynes), Nora (Chas Bieckert), Jimi, Dennis (Maria), Maureen (Mario Meli), Monica (John Quade), John, Matt (Pam), Bridget (Gerard Nevin), Julie (Pat Vorsteg), 41 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild (so far). Clearly, she answered her calling.
Nora was a devout Catholic whose faith motivated all aspects of her life. Her favorite book was The Holy Bible, stating “It never becomes old-fashioned.” Nora loved her garden. She modeled the importance of conserving resources, often chided instructions to turn off lights and water.
Nora emphasized the importance of education and correct grammar. She wrote and published several short stories and poems. She loved to sing, dance, and act silly for an audience. Her many gifts included hand sewn, knit and crocheted treasures. She will be remembered for her sharp wit, sharp words, and the occasional sharp elbow.
She loved Scrabble, Jeopardy, and “The Dictionary Game” (for which she is overdue royalties from Balderdash) conquering all opponents with ruthless guile.
In a testament to her faith, she wrote a farewell message to her descendants, “Until we meet in eternity with God. Grandmom.”
Nora survived a global pandemic in the loving care of her family in her home in Quaker Valley, Pa. Her family is grateful to JEVS caregivers, and Spirit Trust for their support and guidance in her final days.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. from St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Orrtanna, with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro celebrant. Interment will be in the church cemetery immediately following the Mass. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, with a Vigil for the deceased at 7:30 p.m., and on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Road NE, Washington, DC 20017. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com. The family is highly encouraging the wearing of masks at the services.
