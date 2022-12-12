Mark W. Fissel, 59, of Carroll Tract Road, Orrtanna, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born September 1, 1963, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Fred and Nancy Shindledecker Fissel.
Mark was employed at Knouse Foods in Orrtanna, for 40 years until his retirement in 2020. In his younger days. he enjoyed hunting and fishing and watching football. He was a former member of the Fairfield AmVets.
Mark is survived by six brothers and sisters, Sherry Warrenfeltz and her husband Dwight of Biglerville, Debbie Naugle and her husband Gregg of Orrtanna, Judy Duke and her husband Dave of Orrtanna, Ray Fissel and his wife Ellie of South Mountain, Pa., John Fissel and his wife Tammy of South Mountain, Pa., and Rob Fissel and his wife Teresa of Fayetteville, Pa.; his caregiver, Gail Baker of Orrtanna; and his extended family, Donald Cool, Zachary Cool and their children, Markus Cool, Christian Cool, Travis Cool and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
