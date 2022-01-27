Ted S. Williams, 54, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at WellSpan York Hospital. Born February 24, 1967, in Hanover, Ted was the son of the late Clarence A. Jr., and Rosemary (Damiloski) Williams of Littlestown.
He was a Littlestown High School graduate and an Ohio Diesel School grad. Ted was a self-employed trucker of William's Transport Service.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his sons, Troy Williams and Jess Martz of Littlestown, and Todd Williams and Toni of Gettysburg; his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Christopher, Alyssa, Todd Jr. and Blake Williams; his brothers, Tony A. Williams and Beth of Littlestown, Tim L. Williams and Missy of Hanover and Tom A. Williams and Denise of Littlestown. Ted was predeceased by his sister, Tammy M. Williams.
He was a member of the Hanover Eagles, New Oxford Social Club and McSherrystown Moose. Ted loved long haul truck driving.
A viewing is Tuesday, February 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown. There will be no service.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.