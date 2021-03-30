Charles L. Reed, 81, of Hanover, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at his home. He was the companion of Kathy Carberry Benoski for 27 years.
Born Sept. 5, 1939, in Gettysburg, Charles was the son of the late Oliver L. Reed and Erma Grace (Mehring) Reed Stair.
He was a 1957 Littlestown High School graduate and was retired from P.H. Gladfelter of Spring Grove.
Surviving in addition to his companion, Kathy, are his son, Mark Reed and Pattie of Dover; his daughters, Marie Shaw and Randall of Mt. Airy, Md., and Sherry Stone and Jeff of Westminster; his nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and his pets. Charles was predeceased by his daughter, Angela G. Houck; his maternal grandparents, Charles R. and Lillie Mehring; and his paternal grandparents, Samuel and Portia Reed.
He was a member of Quarter Century Club of P.H. Gladfelter, a former member of United Paperworkers International Union and District 7 United Steelworkers of America. Charles was also an election worker for Ward 5, Hanover Borough for a number of years.
Due to COVID-19, a graveside memorial service will be private. Inurnment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
A special thanks to his extended family, Gail Susan Carberry, Ronald Harris, Gay Lemmon, his past and present neighbors, The VNA of Hanover & Spring Grove, the caregivers from The Right at Home Agency of York, The York County AAA and Dr. Thomas Keller and his staff.
Contributions in Charles’ name may be made to local SPCA’s or a library of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
