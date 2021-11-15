Thomas D. Ryan, 80, of Emmitsburg, Md., passed away at his home on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
Born October 9, 1941, in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Robert and Ann (Campbell) Ryan. Tom is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rebecca Ann “Becky” Ryan.
Valedictorian of Mount St. Mary’s College Class of 1963, Thomas D. Ryan was employed at Mount St. Mary’s University for 53 years. Tom began his career as a full-time faculty member in mathematics serving for 17 years. In the early 1980s, he began teaching in what is now the Richard J. Bolte Sr. School of Business. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Tom was among a small group of mathematics faculty who partnered with St. Joseph’s College to obtain a grant from the National Science Foundation for computers and equipment and computer science education on behalf of Mount St. Mary’s University. His work with the National Science Foundation grant resulted in spending 10 summers with the National Bureau of Standards (now NIST) applying computer methods solving problems in government agencies including the United States Postal Service, the Department of Energy and the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
Athletics was always a passion for Tom. He served for more than 20 years in leadership positions, 13 years as president, with Emmitsburg Little League and Emmitsburg Baseball and Softball League where he received numerous recognitions. Tom was head coach of Mount baseball for 10 years and served as an assistant to legendary coach Jim Phelan for 12 seasons. When the Mount moved to Division 1 athletics, he served as the first academic advisor for intercollegiate sports. In 1997, Tom was inducted into the Mount St. Mary’s University Athletic Hall of Fame for “outstanding service to the athletic program.”
He received a Bicentennial Medal in 2008 and was honored with the naming of a third floor classroom in the academic center. In 2011, Tom was named Professor Emeritus by the university for his decades-long dedication and conscientious service to the Mount.
In addition to his wife Becky, Tom is survived by three children, Matthew Ryan of Hagerstown, Md., Jennifer Ryan of Emmitsburg, and Daniel Ryan of Hasbrouck Heights, N.J.; seven grandchildren, Matty, Michael, Molly, Evan, Brendan, Zoey and Teagan; a sister, Ann Kilkenny (Kevin); two brothers, Joseph Ryan (Veronica) and John Ryan; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his older brother, Robert Ryan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Mount St. Mary’s University Chapel with Fr. Jim Donohue as celebrant and Fr. Martin Moran as concelebrant. Interment will follow the Mass in Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery. A viewing for Tom will be held at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Friday, November 19, from 2 to 4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to The Mount St. Mary’s Athletic Department. Donations can be made online at www.mountathletics.com/mountclub/makeadonation. Checks can be made payable to Mt. St. Mary’s Athletics and sent to The Mount c/o Athletic Advancement at 16300 Old Emmitsburg Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
