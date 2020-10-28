Winter Oaster, Gettysburg Cross Country: Winter placed second in the YAIAA Championships, setting a Gettysburg course record with a time of 18:54.4

Peyton Stadler, Fairfield Football: Peyton rushed for 143 yards and scored 3 TDs in a 36-14 win over York Tech

New Oxford Football: The Colonials shut out Gettysburg, 5-0, to capture the YAIAA-2 title, their first division championship since 2002

Lora Bertram, Gettysburg Girls' Soccer: Lora scored 4 goals and handed out 2 assists in a 3-0 week for the undefeated Warriors.

Tate Neiderer, Delone Catholic Football: Tate rushed for 240 yards and 3 TDs in a 28-10 win over York Catholic that clinched the YAIAA-3 title

