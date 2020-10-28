Thomas Lee Morningstar, 78, of New Oxford, transitioned into eternal life on Oct. 26, 2020.
Tom was born April 2, 1942, in Hanover, Pa. He was the son of the late Donald H. and Amy I. (Kitzmiller) Morningstar.
Tom graduated from New Oxford High School and retired from Borg-Warner/York International. He will be fondly remembered and missed as a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.
Tom was preceded in death by his siblings, James (Jim) Morningstar, Sterling Robert (Bob) Morningstar, George Morningstar, Amy Marie Morningstar, and Donna Jean Morningstar. He leaves three children, Danial Morningstar and wife Jean of Hanover, Pa., Peggy Morningstar and husband Michael Fortley of East Berlin, and Judy Tosten and husband Douglas of York Springs; one brother, Jerry Morningstar and wife Nadine of Glennville, Pa.; five grandchildren Colton Forbes and wife Katelyn, Hunter Forbes, Amy Tosten and Derek Tosten; and a great-grandchild Leann Renee Forbes.
Tom showered his children with love and treasured his time with his kids, friends and grandchild. He loved making homemade wine with his friends, picnics eating Maryland crabs, boating and hunting at Raystown Lake, his annual lobster-fest with his family, and his annual butchering week to make his unique delicious sausage and scrapple.
Tom belonged to several social clubs, including the East Berlin VFW, New Oxford Social Club, Hanover Amvets, Republican Club, and Home Association, McSherrystown Moose and the Huntington County Legion.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
