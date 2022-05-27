Randy Eugene Riley, 67, of Hanover, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare Gettysburg.
Born on Sunday, March 13, 1955, he was a son of Paul R. Riley and the late Mary Anna (Matthews) Riley. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, James R. Riley and Gary R. Riley.
Randy spent his working career as a master carpenter.
Surviving in addition to his father are three children, Randy, Summer, and Wayne; two brothers, Paul Michael Riley, and Ricky L. Riley and his wife, Joan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Msgr. James M. Lyons officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center Inc. from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 8 p.m., and 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Expressions of Sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
