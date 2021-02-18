Grace M. Bernard, 73, of Gettysburg, entered God’s Eternal Care on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at UPMC Pinnacle – Hanover Hospital with her loving husband and family by her side.
Born Sept. 18, 1947, in Lacedonia, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Donato and Pasqualina (Olmo) Innarella. Grace was the loving wife of Richard T. Bernard with whom she shared 50 years of marriage.
Grace was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg.
Grace was a 1968 graduate of Binghamton Central High School, Binghamton, N.Y. She was a beautician and beauty-school teacher until her retirement in 1990.
In addition to her loving husband, Richard, Grace is survived by her sons, Richard D. Bernard of Gettysburg, and Patrick J. Bernard of Palmetto, Fla.; four grandchildren, Kyra A. Bernard of Hanover, Pa., and Braydon A. Bernard, Kailyn A. Bernard, and Benjamin A. Bernard, all of Palmetto, Fla.; and two brothers, Vincent J. Innarella and Nicholas Innarella.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Parish of Saints John and Andrew Catholic Church, 1263 Vestal Ave., Binghamton, N.Y. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, N.Y. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20037.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
