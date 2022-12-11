Gerald Darren Guarino, 53, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, after a long illness.
He was born June 23, 1969, in Montclair, N.J., the son of Gerald “Jerry” Guarino of East Hanover, N.J., and Katherine Butler of Fairfield.
Darren was a graduate of East Hanover High School in New Jersey. He had various jobs in New Jersey before moving to Fairfield to be close to his mother. He had a long illness but knew he was loved by his family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Allison Fitzpatrick of Annapolis, Md.; nieces and nephews, Mikaila Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Michael Guarino, Katherine Guarino Henderson, Nikki Guarino Jackson, and Anthony Sokolova; and great-nieces and great-nephew, Alianna Henderson, Abel Henderson, and Coraline Jackson. He was predeceased by a brother, Brian Guarino.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fairfield, with Fr. Peter DiTomasso as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fairfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest a memorial donation to a local food bank.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
