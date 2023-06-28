Kenneth James Sell, age 74, a native of Arendtsville, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Döbriach, Austria, where he was on vacation with his wife, Elke.
Ken was born on November 7, 1948, in Gettysburg, to the late Clyde and Isabelle (Kline) Sell. With his parents and brother, he first lived on his uncle Howard Kline’s farm and later moved to Arendtsville. He grew up with many cousins and friends and enjoyed fun activities like water-skiing on the Potomac. In Biglerville Highschool (graduating Class of 1966) he participated in band (saxophone), basketball and track and was especially known for being an avid pole vaulter.
In 1968, he joined the Army Security Agency and was stationed in Germany for three years.
He returned to the US, graduated from Harrisburg Electronics School of Technology in 1974 and worked for Flight Systems, where he gained valuable experience in remanufacturing electronic controls for electric vehicles.
In 1977, Ken returned to Germany, where he opened a subsidiary for Flight Systems Inc., which five years later would become his own successful company and life’s work, “Sell Electronic.” Over the years he built a large customer base across Europe. Additionally, he taught many courses for basic and advanced electronics. In 2021, Ken retired, handing over Sell Electronic’s business to TVH, a long-time business partner.
In Germany, Ken is survived by his wife, Elke Moder Sell; son, Dominik Sell with wife Letizia and grandchildren Pablo and Blanca; daughter, Jennifer Sell Noll with husband Fabian; and son, Jason Sell of Oberhausen.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald E. Sell, of St. Augustine, Florida, in 2022.
In the US, he is remembered by many friends and family members. Although he lived most of his life in Germany, it was important to him to regularly travel back home.
