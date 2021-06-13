Page K. Evans of Littlestown passed away June 5 at the age of 97. Page was born on Dec. 9, 1923 in Havre De Grace Maryland, the oldest of five children of V. Page and Anna (Keene) Evans.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Aline (Hovatter) Evans and by his brothers John and James; and sister Mary (Evans) Muir. He is survived by his second wife Arlene Evans and her children, Mackey Potts, his wife Judy, Dennis Potts, his wife Joy, Christine Martin and her husband Rick. In addition to his wife, Page is survived by his son with his first wife, David Evans and his wife Marlene Lindsay-Evans; his granddaughters Jennifer and Alyce Evans, and his sister Arlene Morse, as well as his beloved great-granddaughters, nieces, and nephews.
Like many of his generation Page was a World War II veteran. He proudly served in the US Navy in all three theaters of the War, American, European, and Pacific as a Torpedo-man First Class on the USS Tillmon and the USS Compton. After the war he worked at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds and worked for NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, where he helped work on the Apollo 11 mission. In retirement, he was an avid Civil War buff and for many years was a re-enactor with the Signal Core of the Susquehanna, as well as an avid HAM radio operator. He appeared as an extra in the movie “Gettysburg.”
Page will be buried in the Veterans section of the Evergreen cemetery later this month.
