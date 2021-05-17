Grady McCraw, 79, of Gettysburg, Pa., entered God’s eternal care, Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Legend of Lititz Senior Living, Lititz, Pa.
Born Dec. 4, 1941 in Edison, Tenn., he was the son of the late James W. and Daisy (Manis) McCraw. Grady was the loving husband of the late Lois (Lane) McCraw who died Nov. 17, 2000.
Grady retired from Maryland Cup in 2001 with 30 years of service. He was a member of the Littlestown and Gettysburg Eagles, and the Westminster Moose Lodge.Grady enjoyed riding motorcycles and attending bluegrass festivals.
Grady is survived by three sons, Bradley McCraw of Richmond, Va. and Scott McCraw and Stanley McCraw, both of Hanover, Pa., five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and one sister, Lottie McCraw of Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by seven siblings.
A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 66 East Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), PA. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial gardens, 2800 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, MD.
Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 66 East Hanover St., Gettysburg, PA is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
