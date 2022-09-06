David L. “Butch” Ickes Sr., 73, of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the York Hospital.
Born in Roaring Springs, Pa., on April 30, 1949, he was the son of the late Walter “Lefty” and Nellie Butler.
Butch was predeceased by his wife, Wanda M. (Eger) Ickes, who died in 2006.
He had been employed by Black & Decker Manufacturing in Hampstead, Md., for 20 years. Butch was a member of the Barlow Fire Co. and SOL American Legion Post #202 in Gettysburg. He enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and watching old-time television shows.
Butch is survived by a son, David L. Ickes Jr. and wife Erin of Keedysville, Md.; stepdaughter, Tina Eger of Gettysburg; two stepsons, Greg Eger of Dover, Pa., and Curt Eger of Gettysburg; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Linda Clark and Sharon Miller.
A viewing will be held 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg followed by a graveside service and interment in St. Francis Cemetery in Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Coal Mountain Animal Rescue at coalmountain.org.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
