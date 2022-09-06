Ava Peterson, Biglerville Field Hockey: Peterson scored 6 goals in 4 games for the Canners, including a hat trick against West York

Jett Moore, New Oxford Football: Moore completed 17 of 25 passes for 219 yards and 2 TDs in a 28-14 win over Gettysburg

Emma Patton, Bermudian Springs Girls' Soccer: Patton scored a goal in 3 straight games, notching tallies against James Buchanan and Big Spring

Evan Glass, Delone Catholic Golf: Glass tied for medalist honors after shooting a 78 in a YAIAA match at Honey Run Golf Club

Makayla Branham, Littlestown Girls' Volleyball: Branham posted 47 assists, 8 digs and 3 aces in wins over Shippensburg and Boiling Springs

