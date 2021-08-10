On Friday, August 6, 2021, William Dennis Dailey passed away peacefully in York, Pennsylvania, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on May 6, 1935, in Baltimore Maryland. After high school, he went into the Navy reserves. He met and married the late Betty Dailey, and they spent 60 years together with their beautiful family.
After retirement, he went to work at Destination Gettysburg in the visitors' center. He was a longstanding member of the Quail Valley Golf Club, and a PER of the Elks Lodge #2277 of Westminster, Maryland.
William is survived by his daughters, Leslie Rosendale and her husband Craig, and Robin Novak and her husband Joseph; grandchildren, Sara Rosendale, Jeremy Rosendale, and Jillian Novak; and sister Jane Reeder.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Dailey.
Funeral arrangements are being cared for by Loudon Park Funeral Home, 3620 Wilkens Ave. Baltimore, Maryland 21229.
The interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to gettysburgfoundation.org.
