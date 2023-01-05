Dolly V. Mickley, age 89, of Fairfield, passed away January 4, 2023, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born January 5, 1933, in New Chester, to the late Merl F. and Lillian G. (Rohrback) Phillips. Dolly was the widow of John C. Mickley Sr. who passed away in 2016.
A 1951 graduate of Biglerville High School, Dolly was a custodian at Arendtsville Elementary School, a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and attended Iron Springs Brethren in Christ Church. She enjoyed Bluegrass and Gospel music and playing cards, especially Kings in the Corner.
Dolly is survived by her daughter, Dianne K. McDannell and husband Craig of Orrtanna; son, John C. Mickley Jr. of Chambersburg; grandchildren, David Deardorff, Teresa Cruz and husband Jamie, Joseph Mickley and wife Jessica, Joshua Mickley, and Shawna Mickley; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter. She is also survived by her half-sister, Marie C. Ennis of Florida. Dolly was preceded in death by her daughter, Bonnie S. Mickley in 1978.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where a viewing will be held on Monday, January 9 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 p.m. Pastor Doug Lichty from Iron Springs Brethren in Christ Church will officiate services. Dolly will be laid to rest at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., Biglerville, PA 17307; or Iron Springs Brethren in Christ Church, 855 Iron Springs Road, Fairfield, PA 17320.
