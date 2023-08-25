Betsy Cameron Bender, 87, of Lancaster, Pa., and formerly of Gettysburg, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Mennonite Nursing Home in Lancaster.
She was born July 11, 1936, in East Salem, Pa., the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Harley Cameron. Betsy is survived by her husband, Charles B. Bender Jr.
She graduated from Greenwood Joint High School and later Shippensburg College with a degree in elementary education. Betsy was in the first group of teachers at Eisenhower Elementary School, where she taught fourth grade. After raising her family, she joined her husband in running the House of Bender Gift Shop on Lincoln Square in Gettysburg.
Betsy was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, a former member of the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary, and volunteered with Meals-on-Wheels. She was an avid bridge player and also enjoyed reading.
Betsy treasured time with her children and grandchildren. She was always smiling, kind to everyone, selfless and never one to complain. In recent years, Betsy served as the primary caregiver for her husband, a role in which she exhibited amazing patience, love and dedication.
In addition to her husband, Betsy is survived by a daughter, Laurie Bender Reynolds and her husband David of Columbia, Md.; two sons, Charles B. Bender III and his wife Anjanette of Lancaster, Pa., and Jason C. Bender and his wife Jenna of Finksburg, Md.; and 11 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11 a.m at St. James Lutheran Church, with Rev. Andrew Geib officiating. Interment will be private at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Colon Cancer Coalition, www.coloncancercoalition.org.
Online obituary and condolences are available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
