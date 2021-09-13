Dean L. Selby, age 84, of Littlestown, passed away September 11, 2021, at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover with his family by his side. He was the husband of Betty (Wolfe) Selby. They were married for 66 years. Born December 19, 1936, in Littlestown, he was the son of the late Joseph R. and Agnes (Strevig) Selby.
Dean graduated from Littlestown High School, Class of 1955. While in school he served 1-½ years with the Pennsylvania National Guard. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy for four years. He attended boot camp and Yeoman school in Bainbridge, Md., followed by two years in Guam and two years in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Upon discharge he was employed by Marvin Wolfe, builder, Eddie’s Cleaners of Littlestown, Prudential Insurance Company of Gettysburg, then Aero Energy of New Oxford for over 30 years before retiring as director of transportation.
Dean was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown, the Littlestown American Legion, life member of the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, and life member of Gettysburg Archery Club. He was a hunter safety instructor for Pennsylvania Game Commission for 45 years. He also managed and umpired for Littlestown Little League baseball for 18 years.
He loved riding motorcycles, shooting archery, hunting, and playing sports. He loved attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. He enjoyed spending a week at the shore each year with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as the family grew for over 55 years.
Dean is survived by his wife Betty; son, Brian D. Selby and wife Cindy of York; daughter, Lindy Lesoine of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; son, Bruce E. Selby and wife Tracy of York; six grandchildren, Deanna Chambers and husband Brandon, Alicia Yonkovitch and husband Jay, Joshua and Teddi Lesoine, and Hunter and Camden Selby; four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Braxton Chambers, and Hudson and Hadley Yonkovitch. He is also survived by two brothers, Donald Selby and wife Doris, and Michael Selby and wife Mary, and one sister, Joann Cline, all of Florida; and also many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral service is Thursday, September 16, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Douglas Johnson officiating. There will be a viewing one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Contributions have been asked to go to Littlestown Youth Baseball, PO Box 461, Littlestown PA 17340; or St. John’s Lutheran Church, 665 St. John’s Road, Littlestown PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
