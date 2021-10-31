Grace M. (Reindollar) Gladfelter, 73, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at The Brethren Home Community in New Oxford. She was the wife of Howard C. Gladfelter.
Grace was born November 3, 1947, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Walter L. and Emma M. (Heidibridle) Reindollar.
Grace was a member of Harvest Time Temple in Hanover. She retired in 1992 from Aristokraft and was a notary for D&H Motors.
In addition to her husband Howard, Grace is survived by two sons, Glenn Martin and his wife Marie of Abbottstown, and Larry Reindollar of Gettysburg; a stepson, Terry Gladfelter of Gettysburg; a stepdaughter, Robin Golden of New Oxford; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and two sisters, Bonnie Phillips of Littlestown, and Cathy Frock and her husband Greg of Hanover. She was predeceased by a grandson, two brothers, and a sister.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Fred Mummert officiating. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens in Hanover. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Time Temple, 700 Black Rock Rd, Hanover, PA 17331. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.