Linda Joanne Shuff, of Haines City, Florida, died March 7, 2022. She is survived by her husband, David E Shuff, her husband for over 60 years.
Born January 20, 1942, in Abbottstown, Linda was the oldest daughter of Robert C and Nettie (Kopman) Berkheimer.
Her career as a secretary took her from the Pennsylvania state capital to a church in Indiana, and a car auction back in Pennsylvania. Her most rewarding job was as mother to her four children and as grandmother to 10 grandchildren. She loved to travel, and her perfect destination was always the beach. Whether it was summers in a camper at the beach in New Jersey or sitting on the balcony overlooking the Gulf, she was happiest by the water.
She always found time to help anyone who needed help. She volunteered from the time her children were small and continued in the retirement community, Lake Henry Estates, where she lived.
Linda is survived by four children, Robert and wife Karen of San Diego, California, Jennifer Boyle and husband Michael of Grand Prairie, Texas, Jonathan and wife Brooke of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and David and wife Miguel of Traverse City, Michigan. She was loved dearly by 10 grandchildren, Natalie, Lindsey, Matthew, Marlee, Sophia, Charlie, Catherine, Miles, Calvin, and Charlotte. She was also survived by her sister, Susan Robinson and husband James of New Oxford
Interment will be at the New Oxford Cemetery at a future date.
Donations can be made in Linda’s name to the Lake Henry Memorial Fund, 684 Dyson Road, Haines City, Florida, 33844.
