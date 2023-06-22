Harold Richard “Dick” Sentz, 95, of New Oxford Brethren Home and formerly of Littlestown went home to be with our beloved mother on June 22, 2023.
Born Sept. 11, 1927, near Gettysburg, he was the son of the late William and Emma (Study) Sentz. He attended school in White Hall and Taneytown. Dick was drafted into the army in 1945, stationed in Alabama and later deployed to Germany for 1-1/2 years where he went to military school. He became a staff sergeant in charge of a tank unit as commander. He was honorably discharged in 1947. Dick was also in the Army Reserves for 1-1/2 years.
After returning home, he met and married Charlotte R. Bowers in January 1948, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage until her passing in 2013. They moved to Littlestown where Dick worked at Keystone Cabinet and I.D. Crouse for 20 years and Schmuck Co, Hanover, for 22 years before retiring.
Over the years, Dick was a member of Piney Creek Church of the Brethren, Taneytown where he attended Sunday school, served on various committees and was an usher. He was a coach for Littlestown Little League, The Phillies. He enjoyed wood working and making crafts for family and friends. Over the the years, Dick had several dogs and cats that he cared for in their lifetimes.
Dick is survived by three daughters, Linda F. Steck of Chambersburg, Martha K. Beverage of Denver, and Amy E. Forbes and husband Mike of Hanover; two sons, Baron R. and wife Luanne of Littlestown, and Jonathan D. and wife Sylvia of Shrewsbury; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; his sisters, Janet Parrish of Taneytown, and Nadine Combs of Lenoir, N.C.; his brother, Robert Sentz of Littlestown; and several nieces and nephews. Dick was predeceased by his brothers, William, Ralph, David and infant Lavere; and his sons-in-law, Gary L. Steck and Larry Beverage.
Funeral service is Monday, June 26, at 11:30 a.m. at Piney Creek Church, on Teeter Road, Taneytown, with the Rev. Stan Diehl officiating. Viewing is Monday 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dick’s name may be made to his church cemetery fund at 4699 Teeter Road, Taneytown, MD 21787; or Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlefh.com.
