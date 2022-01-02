Helen E. Wilkinson, 98, Table Rock Road, Biglerville, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Shippensburg Health Care Center.
She was born September 28, 1923, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late William and Rosie Kime Welker. Her husband, William D. Wilkinson, died in 2008.
Mrs. Wilkinson was a lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. For many years she was a seamstress for the Sewing Factory in Gettysburg. She enjoyed bus trips. Helen also did volunteer work at the Gettysburg Lutheran Home on the Old Harrisburg Road.
Helen is survived by a daughter, Linda Wilkinson of Biglerville; a son, William D. Wilkinson II and his wife Linda C. of Biglerville; three grandchildren, Tami Adams and her husband Sean, Jen Miller and her husband Justin, and Andrew Wilkinson; seven great-grandchildren, Brianna Adams, Noah Adams, Ashlyn Adams, Ariya Miller, Tyler Miller, Bentley Wilkinson, and Grayson Wilkinson; a sister, Mae Kuntz of Gardners; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Grace Welker and Mildred Welker; and two brothers, John Welker and William Welker.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. from St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
