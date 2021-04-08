Ray E. Dutterer, 73, formerly of Littlestown, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Genesis Gettysburg Center. He was the widower of Linda (Redding) Dutterer who died in 2002.
Born Feb. 27, 1948, in Hanover, Ray was the son of the late Bernard and Kathryn (Snyder) Dutterer. He was a 1966 Littlestown High School graduate and was a farmer for 40 years.
Surviving are his son, Steven E. Dutterer and Lacey of Hanover; his daughter, Julie E. Dutterer and Cliff Gilstray of Colbert, Ga.; his five grandchildren, Ryan, Lindsey and Isabella Dutterer and Chloe and Andrew Cassatt; his three great-grandchildren; his brother, Fred L. Dutterer and Denise of Littlestown; his mother-in-law, Doris Redding of Littlestown; and Sharon (Jacoby) Dutterer of Hanover. He was predeceased by his sister, Shirley Shaeffer.
Ray was a member of Christ UCC, the V.F.W. and Eagles, all of Littlestown. He enjoyed gardening, was an avid football fan and enjoyed spending his time with family and friends.
Due to COVID-19, funeral service is private with the Rev. Craig Arentz officiating. Viewing is Monday, April 12, 6-8 p.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Covid restrictions in place; masks being worn and social distancing. Entombment is in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
