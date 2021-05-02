Dean W. Murphy, 89, East Fallowfield, Pa. passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born Aug. 23, 1931 in Dillsburg, PA the son of the late Samuel and Rebecca Bentz Murphy. He is survived by his wife, Edwina Beck Murphy.
Early in his life, Dean was a bus driver but for 43 years he was employed as a railroad engineer stationed in the rail yard in Enola starting with Pennsylvania Railroad which became Penn Central and then finally as Conrail until his retirement. Following his retirement, he and his wife bought an RV and traveled to 49 states and Canada for 20 years. Dean was a member of the National Railroad Historical Society and the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing in York Springs. He loved to travel and enjoyed car racing and trains.
In addition to his wife Dean is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Ort and her husband William of Harrisburg, Pa.; two stepchildren; Carl Speroff III and his wife Diane of Exton, Pa., and Shelia Speroff Brokos and her husband John of East Fallowfield, Pa.; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Clair Murphy, of Carlisle, Pa. He was predeceased by a daughter, Kelly Murphy; two brothers, Luther Murphy and Merle Murphy; and a sister, Verdella Brough.
A Celebration of Dean’s Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
