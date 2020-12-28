Robert L. “Bob” “Opossum” Flohr Sr. of Gettysburg passed away at home on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.
Born Aug. 19, 1939 in Cascade, Md., he was the son of the late Daniel and Lula (McCarthy) Flohr. Bob is survived by his wife of 10 years, Teresa L. (Miller) Flohr. His first wife of 50 years, Donna J. (Sadler) Flohr, died July 25, 2009.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1959-1961. Bob had been employed for over 30 years with Specialty Granules in Blue Ridge Summit. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, western movies, and camping with his family. Bob was a life member of the Fairfield AmVets.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Donna Flohr of Stewartstown, Robert L. Flohr, Jr. of Fairfield, and Patricia Shuyler of Fairfield; four grandchildren: Amanda, Emma, Kelli and Joshua; four great grandchildren, Kaylee, Bradley, Abby and Maddie, a brother, Richard Flohr of Fairfield, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Lacey; and four brothers, Danny, Larry, Lloyd and Glenn Flohr.
A celebration of life will be held at a safer and later date. Interment will take place in Bethel Cemetery. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
