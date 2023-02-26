Joseph E. Lemmon, 74, passed Friday, February 24, 2023, at his home. He was the husband of Elaine (Neen) F. (Myers) Lemmon.
Joe was born September 26, 1948, in Hanover, the son of the late Eugene and Irene (Jacobs) Lemmon.
Joe was a graduate of Gettysburg College, where he played football and wrestled, and he was a member of Gettysburg Church of The Brethren, Hebron Lodge #465, New Oxford, and Trout Unlimited. He was a life-long farmer and co-owner of EC Lemmon Inc., president of Slate Run Sportsmen, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his groups of friends. Joe loved fly fishing, his cabin in Slate Run, his dog, cooking food for friends and family, pie-making, fixing things, and a good cigar. Most of all, he loved spending his days with his wife, Neen.
In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by two daughters, Jode J. Lemmon Stambaugh and her husband Eric, and Elaine L. Lemmon, both of East Berlin; two stepdaughters, Angie J. Hughes and her husband Leland of New Oxford, and Amy D. Killeen and her husband Thomas of Sea Girt, N.J.; nine grandchildren, Audrey, Ava, Harper, Murdoch, Maggie, Ella, Thomas, Elizabeth, and Emma; and a sister, Donna Nace and her husband Bill of New Oxford. He was predeceased by a sister, Diana Stambaugh.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Slate Run Sportsmen (slaterunsportsmen.com). Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
