John S. Kohler, 65, passed Monday, December 12, 2022, at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. He was the husband of Karen G. (Group) Kohler.
John was born June 30, 1957, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Donald P. and Vena J. (Reber) Kohler.
John was a life member of New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, McSherrystown Home Association, and Hanover Home Association, and he was a member of Hanover AMVETS. John was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife Karen, John is survived by his children, Stacy M. Neiderer and her husband Eric of McSherrystown, Shawn S. Kohler of Abbottstown, and Stephanie A. Starling and her husband Josh of Dover; a stepson, Kyle K. Kohler of Hanover; three grandchildren, Makayla Kohler, Payton Kohler, and Cameron Kohler; a great-grandchild on the way; a brother, David E. Kohler of Orrtanna; and a sister, Roxanne D. Sentz of Orrtanna. He was predeceased by three brothers, Rodney L., Ronald J., and Donald W. Kohler.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 7 p.m., at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Alan Eckenrode officiating. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
