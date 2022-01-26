Camryn Felix, Gettysburg girls' basketball: Camryn scored 50 points in 3 games, including 20 in a win over York Suburban

Zyan Herr, Littlestown boys' basketball: Zyan scored 52 points in 3 games, including 23 in a win over Fairfield

Ethan Beachy, Bermudian Springs boys' basketball: Ethan scored 77 points in 3 games, including 35 in a win over Biglerville

Giana Hoddinott, Delone Catholic girls' basketball: Giana scored 63 points in 3 games, including 28 in a win over Trinity

Sam Rodriguez, Gettysburg wrestling: Sam went 5-0 with 3 pins, a technical fall and major decision to win the 215-pound title at the Coal Cracker Tournament

