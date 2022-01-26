Michael J. Aiello, of York Springs, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 21, 2022, at the age of 67.
Born August 30, 1954, in Harrisburg, Mike was a 1972 graduate of Bermudian Springs High School. He earned his BS in nautical science with a minor in chemistry from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y. After graduating from the USMMA, he was commissioned as a lieutenant in the US Naval Reserves and retired after eight years of service.
Mike also earned his master license and sailed for 23 years. When he retired from sailing, he briefly served as a substitute teacher before starting PSI Pumping Solutions Inc., in 2002. He was a member of Gettysburg Foursquare Church, and in 2013, he was ordained a Foursquare Church pastor.
Mike cherished the time he spent with his family and friends and serving in his church. He will always be remembered as a friend to everyone he met.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Kathy A. (Smiley) Aiello, as well as three beautiful daughters, Nicole and husband Josh Gutacker of Carlisle, Katie and husband David Eigenbrode of Mary Esther, Fla., and Natalie and husband Tanner Coyle of York Springs; one loyal son, Matthew and wife Alicia Aiello of York Springs; and eight adoring grandchildren, who affectionately called him Nonno, Evan and Liliana Gutacker, Reese, Dane, Mia and Lyla Aiello, and Liam and Remi Coyle. His mother Yolanda N. (Martinelli) and husband Robert Megonnell of York Springs, as well as three brothers, Dave Aiello, Bob Aiello and Bill Aiello, also survive him. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel M. Aiello, and brother, Jim Aiello.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Gettysburg Foursquare Church, 328 W. Middle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Mark Chester officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Water Mission, P.O. Box 63320, Charlotte, NC 28263-3320, or https://gofund.me/ab497993.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.