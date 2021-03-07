Nancy I. Luckenbaugh, 84, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Brethren Home Community.
She was born March 1, 1937 in Bridgewater, Va., the daughter of the late Jesse and Catherine Beisecker Landis.
She grew up in Cashtown and graduated from Gettysburg High School. Nancy, also a beloved mother, a grandmother, married to Edward Luckenbaugh for 60 years, a sister, an aunt, and a friend, died on March 5, 2021 at the Brethren Home community in New Oxford where the final stages of dementia took her life. Nancy loved her four children and they loved her back. She raised a family through good times and more challenging ones, always with grace and perseverance. She worked at Musselman’s Greenhouse for many years, a job she enjoyed, before becoming a full-time grandmother. She cared for her children and grandchildren when they needed her. One young couple, years ago, remarked that Nancy had spotted them down the road, obviously stranded and out of gas, and came to their aid with the gas can she and her husband kept for their lawnmower. When they tried to pay her, she wouldn’t take their money. Instead, she told them simply, “do something kind for someone else. That’s payment enough.” Her family will remember her for the quiet, gentle kindness she showed to all, her smile, her scalloped potatoes, the pumpkin patches and, most important, her unconditional love. Her children hope that all will remember her that way too. May she rest with her Lord and be forever at peace.
A Christian Wake service will be held, Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Fr. Andrew St. Hilaire celebrant. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
