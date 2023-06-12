Carolyn J. McDonnell Eyler, 91, was born on March 11, 1932, in Adams County, near Gettysburg, to parents Grace Small McDonnell and Joseph Ralph McDonnell. She passed onto Heaven on June 1, 2023.
She was born into a family of McDonnell’s who were farmers and builders, and a very happy and very musically gifted family.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Sower and husband Steve of Martinsburg, W.Va., Carol Eyler of Jefferson, Md., and Julie Eyler of Frederick, Md.; grandchildren, Andy, Kate, Isaac, Jonathan, and Jillian; great-grandsons, Logan and Ryan; great-granddaughter, Charlotte; and her cherished friends, Martin Miller and Jason Ashton. She loved them all very much.
Carolyn was an extremely talented musician throughout her entire life, and a dedicated teacher of piano. She has remained lifelong friends with many of her students and their parents. To share Mom’s words, “I have three beautiful daughters, Patricia, Carol, and Julie, Grandmother to Andy, Kate, Isaac, Johathan and Jillian, and Great-Grandmother to Logan, Ryan and Charlotte. I was very lucky to be born with talent, fortunate to be able to share that throughout my life, being a church organist at Elias Lutheran Church, teaching many wonderful piano students with wonderful parents, and able to play with dance bands with dedicated players, the longest being with The Bill Krantz Band for over thirty years. I have had a very happy life, and look forward to meeting Jesus, my parents, my sister Betty, my brother George, and my Willie cat at the Rainbow Bridge.”
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Elias Lutheran Church, 100 North Ave., Emmitsburg, Md., followed by a private graveside service. Final arrangements to be handled by Davis Funeral Home in Smithsburg, Md. Carolyn’s final resting place will be at Elias Lutheran Church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Frederick County Animal Shelter, 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick MD 21702.
Carolyn’s family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Northampton Manor, Frederick, Md., for their loving and compassionate care during our mother’s time there. Arrangements were made with J.L. Davis Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.